Letter: Sounding familiar

On Aug. 15, 2017, President Trump, in response to the deadly protests in Charlottesville stated: "You also had people that were very fine people on both sides."
On Nov. 17, 2020, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, when asked about the deadly COVID-19 virus and the science behind mask wearing, stated there is "science on both sides, you know that."
Sound familiar in terms of denial?
Larry Klosterman
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!