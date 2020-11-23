 Skip to main content
Letter: Sounding familiar
On Aug. 15, 2017, President Trump, in response to the deadly protests in Charlottesville stated: "You also had people that were very fine people on both sides."

On Nov. 17, 2020, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, when asked about the deadly COVID-19 virus and the science behind mask wearing, stated there is "science on both sides, you know that."

Sound familiar in terms of denial?

Larry Klosterman

Davenport

