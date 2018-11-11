This year makes 100 years, a century passed, since the signing of an Armistice that ended World War I, the war to end war.
But war cannot be ended by even more war. We have carried on that failed experiment for far too long. Every major faith that has sacred texts commands us not to kill, and deep in the human heart this is so deeply ingrained that when we go against it, even for what had seemed to be good reason, we often become sick in body and spirit.
We are a world that is numb with what in 1918 we called shell shock (it is called Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD today).
If every woman, man, and child on Earth had one vote and every vote was honored equally, I believe the vote for peace would be overwhelming.
We have had prophetic voices in every age pointing us in the ways of peace, and we have had good leaders, too. Today we need millions of ordinary people who believe in peace, love peace, long for peace, and speak the language of peace.
We don't have to be clever or rich, we don't have to know four languages or how the Federal Reserve works or be able to explain the differences between nationalism and patriotism. All of these are good skills, but only one strength is needed: to remain human, to become humane. We can do this. Our continued life on Earth depends on it.
Dorothea Buck
Davenport