Letter: Speak up

August 21st will be 25 years since the abduction of Trudy Appleby occurred. She was 11 years old, just shy of turning 12, when on the morning of Aug. 21, 1996, she was seen leaving her driveway in Moline, in a grey car driven by a white male in his 20s with dark wavy hair and a ball cap. It is believed she went with someone she knew and trusted for a day of swimming, fully expecting to return home afterward. She never returned home.

In 2017, it was announced that she was last seen on Campbell's Island in East Moline with William "Ed" Smith a bit later that morning in a car similar to the one she left her neighborhood in. She was not seen after that. She left with someone she knew and trusted and met with a terrible fate. Trudy could have seen, done and been so many things in these past 25 years, but she couldn't because she was robbed of that. She was robbed of her life. And all of us who loved Trudy were robbed of her, and a life with her.

Someone knows what happened, and you know who you are. You choose, instead to still keep the answer to yourself (yourselves), while we, (her family and friends) agonize through the immense pain of never knowing where she is and wondering if we will ever find her. Speak up. You know something. It's time to say something. Justice for Trudy.

Kelly Carlson

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0