Letter: Speak up

President Trump's repeated claims of fraudulent elections weakens the legitimacy of the many successful Republican elections. It is time for many of our leaders to stop being bystanders to President Trump's bullyish behavior. Unfortunately, Trump's allegations of fraudulent elections have been made with scant evidence. Elected federal leaders take an oath to defend the Constitution as part of their induction into the office. Elected leaders defend our Constitution by speaking up about false election remarks and tweets.
Daniel Dickens
Bettendorf
