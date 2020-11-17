 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Speak up
topical

Letter: Speak up

{{featured_button_text}}

President Trump's repeated claims of fraudulent elections weakens the legitimacy of the many successful Republican elections. It is time for many of our leaders to stop being bystanders to President Trump's bullyish behavior. Unfortunately, Trump's allegations of fraudulent elections have been made with scant evidence. Elected federal leaders take an oath to defend the Constitution as part of their induction into the office. Elected leaders defend our Constitution by speaking up about false election remarks and tweets.

Daniel Dickens

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Be loyal

The time has come to determine whether our democracy will continue or not. I call upon all elected Republican politicians to acknowledge the r…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Satire

Its my opinion that Iowa needs red flag laws. When the citizen is red-flagged they also should be given a mental health evaluation. The red-fl…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's over

President Trump, the election is over and you are clearly the loser. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are clearly the winners. Grow up, have some c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News