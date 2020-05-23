Letter: Special meaning

I came across a book by H.L. Mencken, written many years ago, entitled "A Carnival of Buncombe." In it was a paragraph that may have some special meaning today.

"As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folk of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron."