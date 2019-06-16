Unlike Iowans, most Americans can purchase effective medicines made from cannabis.
This spring, the Iowa Legislature voted overwhelmingly to fix that by passing House File 732. I was disappointed when Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed those reforms.
It was a crushing blow to Iowa families fighting cancer, Crohn's disease, MS, Parkinson's disease, severe and chronic pain, and other conditions.
Iowans who live in the Quad Cities can help fix this mistake. Three state senators representing parts of your communities have yet to call for a special session to override the veto and pass the medical cannabis reforms. They are Senators Roby Smith of Davenport, Mark Lofgren of Muscatine, and Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire. (Senator Jim Lykam has already sent in a request.)
Please email or call them today. Urge them to call for a special session to override the veto.
If Iowa legislators stand by their votes and stand up for the people they represent, thousands of Iowans — including people you know — will be helped.
Senator Joe Bolkcom
Iowa City