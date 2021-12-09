 Skip to main content
Letter: Speed humps are good idea
Letter: Speed humps are good idea

Road blocks shut down 31st Street and Belle Avenue so workers can install speed humps Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The road rage will soon begin concerning the speed humps on East 31st and East 32nd Streets in Davenport. This will be an unfortunate outcome from the proper decision by the City of Davenport.

As someone who lives on East 32nd Street, this development is a good one. It is nearly unbelievable how fast cars used to fly down our street, fueled by the hope they could somehow move faster than driving on Kimberly Road or Locust Street. It was unsafe. The city collected data and determined a large portion of the traffic sped by at more than 45 m.p.h. This is 15 m.p.h. above the speed limit.

Folks, there are several small children on this street, and they deserve to be safe in a residential neighborhood. Please understand Kimberly Road is still open and ready for use if the speed humps are not to your liking.

Duane Haas

Davenport

