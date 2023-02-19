I first met Bill when I was on tour as a clown with the Red unit of the RBBB Circus. Bill was the wonderful newspaper man who would spend time on the show with us, interviewing performers and personnel and spending time in the ring with us as a "guest clown."

Years later I moved to Davenport, Iowa, and spent a lot of time with Bill in his newspaper office, visiting circuses together as the shows played in our area, and being his official clown makeup artist for the final few times he appeared in the Festival of Trees Parade. We would always joke about joining forces and going out on the road with our own circus..."The Wundram and Johnson Great Combined Shows." My favorite time together was when I had the honor of presenting Bill with a "Guest Clown For Life" certificate from the RBBB Circus at his 60th anniversary with the Quad-City Times celebration back in 2012.