Letter: Spheres of influence

In my opinion, the seeds of the Ukraine crisis were sown in April, 2008 at the NATO summit in Bucharest. There, NATO proclaimed Ukraine and Georgia would become part of NATO. This, the Russians emphasized, posed an existential threat they would not tolerate. As Ukraine moved increasingly toward the West, Russia responded by invading Georgia in 2008 and annexing Crimea in 2014, the year Ukrainians toppled their pro-Russian dictator to establish democracy.

I applaud Ukrainian democracy. If Ukraine survives the current invasion, a great outcome for them would be a flourishing democracy. However, Ukraine must realize it’s located near a great military power, armed with nuclear weapons. It must act in full awareness of this reality and not seek to join NATO. Ukrainian democracy might survive in the shadow of authoritarian Russia, but not as a member of NATO with its military installations, including possibly, nuclear weapons.

Did we tolerate Soviet missiles in 1962 Cuba?

Our leaders should not have supported Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership. Would we tolerate Mexico joining Russia in a military alliance? Of course not. Remember France seized Mexico during our Civil War for several years. Just as we didn’t tolerate France grabbing Mexico, Russia sees Ukraine in NATO as intolerable. We have our Monroe Doctrine of no foreign meddling in our hemisphere. Russia has a similar view of its sphere of influence, their "near abroad."

We must change our view on Ukraine or risk nuclear confrontation with Russia.

Gary Heath

Davenport

