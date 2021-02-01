Letter: Spitting into the wind

Caryl Altemus, I will join you as we both face east and spit into the wind, pointing out the obvious (Jan. 24 letter). Nuisance robocalls, including political ones, deny all Americans the right to live in peace, free from threats, from con artists, from those who would fleece the aged and uninformed. Our elected Congress swear only to uphold the Constitution. Somewhere in that document should be verbiage that commits them to actually do something to preserve and protect, as our police aspire to do. Here are a few of the rip-off subjects: extended warranties, health care policies, computer service, Social Security scams, Amazon and credit card false charges that reap benefits for the blatant thugs that crawl into our lives. These thieves score well in excess of the cost of Covid as they spread their viruses unimpeded.