Letter: Sportswriter Doxsie is a legend

Don Doxsie has made a legendary contribution to Quad-City sports, as Bobby Metcalf explained so eloquently this past Sunday. Bobby is a stellar reporter and writer, and he quoted me perfectly.

As acquaintances know, though, I don’t always speak perfectly. I said that Don and Bill Wundram were responsible for much of the success of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. That’s absolutely true, from a QCT-only perspective. As I should have noted, the success stems also from so many others at the QCT — the entire staff, not only news, and certainly over 40-plus years the support of publishers and Lee Enterprises executives, including Forrest Kilmer, Ron Rickman, John Gardner, Steve Burgess, Bob Fusie, Charles Pittman, Michael Phelps, Julie Bechtel, Greg Veon and, most of all, Debbie Anselm, along with CEO Kevin Mowbray and Chairman Mary Junck. Even more, though, the success of the Bix 7 owes 99.9% to Ed Froehlich, his magnificent staff, his successor, Michelle Juehring, the many other vital sponsors and, of course, the multitudes of participants, volunteers and supporters. By the way, this looks like another great year.

Back to Don, though, he is a premier addition to the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, which he created oh so long ago. We have been blessed with the best sportswriter in the country.

Dan Hayes

Bettendorf

