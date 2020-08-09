Letter: Spread the word

I'm addressing this to all voters of Rock Island County. This information was confirmed by the Rock Island County Clerk's Office.

Are you concerned about your vote on the November 3rd election? You can avoid long lines and standing next to possibly virus-infected voters. The U.S. Postal Service is slowing down mail delivery. There are valid alternatives.

Hand deliver your absentee ballot to the Rock Island County Clerk's office beginning as soon as you receive your ballot after September 24. You can "vote early" in person at Western Illinois University's riverfront campus beginning October 19.

You may send your ballot via United Parcel Service or Federal Express or other valid delivery service. What is your vote worth?

Spread the word!

Charles R. Schaechter

Moline

