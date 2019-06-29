The article on Joe Biden on Page A3 of the June 26 edition written by "staff" that speaks of his cooperation in his early Senate years "alongside segregationist Republicans" is a total, complete and blatant lie. The senators he spoke of were the southern Democrat segregationists Herman Talmadge and James Eastland.
Your "staff " is either ignorant of a news story in all of the media or giving us a preview of the slanted, distorted, outright lies and the "fake news" we'll be getting from mainstream "journalists" until the 2020 elections. Those southern senators included J. William Fulbright and Al Gore's father and 21 other southern Democrats.
On LBJ's Civil Rights Act of 1964, 80 percent of Senate Republicans voted 'yea' and only 46 percent of Democrats voted 'yea.' If LBJ didn't have Republican support the bill would have failed miserably. The myth is that all of those southern senators became Republicans. One did. Either expect your "staff" to do honest research and reporting or can their rears for shoddy and fake news. Then apologize to about half your readership who are not Democrats.
Of course, mass media thinks all Republican and Trump supporters are stupid lunkheads "clinging to their guns and bibles." And we are, after all, "deplorables."
T. J. Otting
Bettendorf