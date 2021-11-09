Letter: Stand up for your country

My wife and I are old. My wife has leukemia and diabetes so we are especially vulnerable to this virus. We would like to go out, travel, and be around other people but cannot because of the risks involved. If people were vaccinated and wore masks we would be able to partially resume our lives. I worry about this country and people who want to make the pandemic a political football. I worry about people who are not intelligent enough to understand science and the risks involved by being ignorant (including many of my family members). People are missing the point of vaccinations and mask wearing. By doing these two things they are not only protecting themselves but also others.

If they do not give a damn about themselves they should be at least be concerned about other people and their country. People who live in the United States need to think about our country and try to protect it and stop being so selfish. It is not about you or me it is about us, it is about America and being American. Start being proud of who you are, where you live and start standing up for our country. We need everyone to defeat this virus; it does not work if only a few help, we need everyone. People should show they love their country by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask. Be a patriot, love your country, start standing up for America.