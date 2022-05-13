 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Stand up for your right to privacy

Letters logo

Since we had it all wrapped up and tied with a bow in 1973, now we have Justice Alito saying that women can’t make decisions about our own bodies. He is saying if it wasn’t written in the Constitution of the 1700s it should not stand. The U.S. constitution is rigged intentionally against women of all colors. According to Alito, liberty doesn’t include women, which he and his other sanctimonious ideologues hang their regressive views on.

If they take away our fundamental “Rights to Privacy,” what is next, contraceptives (IUD’s, patch, diaphragm, etc.). Health insurance companies jumped on the bandwagon to fully pay for Viagra in 2002 but companies were not required to pay for birth control until 2010.

In the 1700s, women were not mentioned in the Constitution. Women couldn’t even vote until 1920. Women are at a disadvantage and have been disenfranchised from the Constitution. I’m shocked that an intellectual can be so ignorant and write about museum antiquated precedents. Women are going backwards and if the courts have their way, women will still be chattel for servitude.

People are also reading…

A man can brutality rape and heinously commit incest, but women still have to be the victim and relive the sexual assault for nine months. How long do we have to fight against historical misogynistic control.

Since all these know-all pro life people are ruining our democracy and want to look into a woman’s vagina, women need to rise up and fight again for our own "right to privacy."

Kathy Andon

Colona

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter:Freedom for all?

Letter:Freedom for all?

In the leaked preliminary Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, Judge Alito remarks that the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy on…

Letter: Protect life

Letter: Protect life

There are two competing “celebrations” going on right now. One celebrates mothers. The other celebrates those who terminate their pregnancies.…

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

I called Chuck Grassley’s office this morning. I expressed my opinion that Chuck was happy about the draft decision on abortion. I expressed m…

Letter: Here we are

Letter: Here we are

Remember the good old days when all the press had to worry about was what Donald Trump may or may not have said in a phone call? No Russian in…

Letter: Questions on policing

Letter: Questions on policing

As calls to defund the police increased over the last two years, I asked myself if removing police presence from our communities brought secur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News