 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stand up
topical

Letter: Stand up

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Chuck Grassley, after 45 years in Washington, D. C. it is time for you to stand up for all Iowans, make your political voice heard loud and clear, and do the right thing for America. Ideally, you must gather a group of your Senate colleagues and convince Donald Trump that it is in the best national interest for him to resign immediately. Remove this man from office now before he can do any additional damage to our country.

You are currently the most senior Republican member of the United States Senate. You are third in the presidential line of succession. If you don’t choose to use the power of your political longevity and position, then Iowans don’t really need to keep re-electing you to represent us.

Our country is desperate for some common sense leadership and patriotism. Your continuing silence on the national stage is embarrassing. Stand up for all Iowans now.

William Lillis

Long Grove

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Contempt

I have a list of crazy country-western song titles, one of which is entitled, "Why Do You Believe Me When I Tell You That I Love You When You …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A warning

In the event of President Biden reaching a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News