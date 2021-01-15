Letter: Stand up

Sen. Chuck Grassley, after 45 years in Washington, D. C. it is time for you to stand up for all Iowans, make your political voice heard loud and clear, and do the right thing for America. Ideally, you must gather a group of your Senate colleagues and convince Donald Trump that it is in the best national interest for him to resign immediately. Remove this man from office now before he can do any additional damage to our country.
You are currently the most senior Republican member of the United States Senate. You are third in the presidential line of succession. If you don’t choose to use the power of your political longevity and position, then Iowans don’t really need to keep re-electing you to represent us.
Our country is desperate for some common sense leadership and patriotism. Your continuing silence on the national stage is embarrassing. Stand up for all Iowans now.
William Lillis
Long Grove