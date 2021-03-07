Letter: Stand up

The America I have known is fast disappearing. Changes are taking place with a stroke of a pen. The three branches of government once provided checks and balances to protect our freedoms. Elections used to be free. Now open discourse is ridiculed and censored. Now if you support the "wrong" party you can be blacklisted, threatened, lose your job.

Media has become propaganda of the ruling party. If you are conservative, Republican, white or Christian, you are the enemy and need to be re-educated. Unbelievable! Has everyone lost their minds? With a stroke of "their pen," you can lose your job, your house, your land, your inheritance, your voice, your freedoms.

Health organizations say we must wear masks, isolate, not assemble as a group. They use fear to motivate us to comply. It doesn't matter how it impacts citizens. Businesses have been forced to close, people out of work. People afraid to check out other health concerns, limited travel, foreign countries and illegal immigrants treated better than American citizens. The money Americans need to survive, rebuild, is sent to other countries.

Teachers unions are given greater voices than parents and students. Meanwhile, only some schools are open while others teach online. Little learning is going on. Students are feeling isolated, unsupervised, suicidal. This is madness.