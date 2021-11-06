Letter: Stand up

There are those among you who believe unions are (for lack of a better word) evil and those who think they're the answer to all their dreams. I'm sorry to tell you it's neither.

It is and has always been a way for the ones doing the work to voice their concerns on safety, strive to improve their standard of living and provide a better future for their children, while at the same time producing the best U.S.-made material that they can.

I have worked for the UAW for over 20 years and counting. My father had 30-plus years and retired from IH. Our family has deep ties with multiple unions across the country, including the Teamsters and coal miners unions, so I know from growing up in the 1960s and '70s what it means to fight for your rights, to be treated as a valued asset and given the due respect that you've earned while wanting the company to exceed all its goals and prosper financially because when they do better you do better. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case.

Companies making literally billions in profits want more for themselves while workers go without gains for decades. They offer nothing and expect us to be thankful.

I'm simply telling it like it is. I want the next generation not to be thankful but inspired to stand beside us and carry the light forward.