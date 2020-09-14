 Skip to main content
Letter: Stand up

First, I want to congratulate Carl Best (Aug. 31 letter) for his great idea to seat politicians in Congress alphabetically. Terrific! Now, how do we get them to do that?

I also have a couple questions about President Donald Trump. Why does he always clap for himself when he comes onstage to give a speech, and why can't he stand up straight behind the podium as he's giving the speech?

Pat Martel

Moline

