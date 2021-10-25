 Skip to main content
Letter: Stand with Tim Kelly
topical

Our family is no different than most. We're multi-generational Quad Citians who work hard and try to do right by our family and our neighbors. As residents of the East Village, we notice much room for improvement. Better housing, better roads, and better investment in our neighborhoods, including the people who live in them, not just the buildings and lots.

The last two years have been difficult for parents, small-business owners, and the front-line workers who have sacrificed time away from their loved ones so that we could hold onto something familiar in this strange new normal.

During this time we have come to rely on and appreciate the resilience of our neighbors like never before. Through our isolation, we have forged new types of networks, relied on the kindness of our neighbors, and taken stock of what's missing. We're very lucky, but many are not. Many do not have access to the resources, the information, and excellent friends we've come to know on our block.

We’re also a couple that often find ourselves on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Though we view our world through different lenses, one thing is clear to both of us. Our ward deserves an alderman who is compassionate, sensible, and uniquely connected to our community.

On Nov. 2, we’ll be casting our ballot for Tim Kelly as 5th Ward alderman.

Krisha and Derick Saldivar

Davenport

