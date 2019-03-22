Unless you were born yesterday, the domestic abuse case against Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, and the fact that it is being covered so diligently by the local press, calls into question many issues.
Lacey is being judged by the same city that attempted to take over the Civil Rights Commission last summer. The use of the term "sledgehammer" in the press is unprofessional and prejudicial.
I ask the question: Were Lacey a white woman, a nurse, perhaps, who was being threatened by a former boyfriend on her property – defending her family– would this be happening?
The good people of Davenport say: "Stand your ground, Ms. Lacey. We stand with you."
Genevieve Rafferty, Jr.
Davenport