Letter: Standardize voting laws

Wake up, Iowa! Your penchant for voting for Republicans is endangering our democracy. The Republican majority in the Iowa Legislature voted for restricting Iowans' ability to vote, even though our last election was fair and fraud-free. The bedrock of our democracy is our ability to elect our leaders.
Instead of encouraging Iowans to vote by enacting laws to make voting easier, Republicans are making voting more difficult. They have repeatedly cut back on the number of days for early voting: it used to be 40, then they cut it to 29; now, it is 20.
They put restrictions on absentee ballots, ballot drop boxes, and who is allowed to drop ballots off. They are afraid the voters may wake up to who is actually working for their best interests.
Republicans in other states are making laws against giving water to people in line to vote. They have also voted in laws that will allow them to overturn a legal election and impose their own winner.
It is time to enact the For the People Act. This will standardize voting laws across the country. Contact your senators to urge them to vote to pass the For the People Act.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue, Iowa