Letter: Standing strong
I would like to thank Sen. Joni Ernst for standing strong with President Trump and supporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the next Supreme Court justice. Judge Barrett will interpret the Constitution and make rulings according to the law and not her personal preference. Her credentials are outstanding and speak for themselves.

We have an opportunity to have a justice from the Midwest who will provide the court with the diversity needed to provide equality under the law for all. We need Joni Ernst to continue representing our great state of Iowa. Vote Joni Ernst on Nov. 3.

Terri Stanley

Wilton

