As the sun went down on Aug. 11, members and guests of the Quad-Cities Astronomical Society gathered at Pleasant Valley Junior High School under clear skies to view the Perseid meteor shower and other objects in the night sky.
Using telescopes, binoculars and our naked eyes, we observed a few dozen meteors and quite a few satellites; the planets Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars; the Perseus constellation projected onto the big screen; and more.
Nearly 300 people turned out, making it one of our largest public events ever. Thank you to all the volunteers who made this possible, and thank you to everyone who took the time to attend. We enjoy sharing our passion for astronomy and hope you’ll join us again at future public events.
Jeff Struve
Riverdale, Iowa
Editor's note: Struve is president of Quad Cities Astronomical Society, Davenport.