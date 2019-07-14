Your sports section headline on Sunday, July 7, was a disrespect to "All" the pros at the John Deere Classic. "Lack of stars" is a terrible commentary on those that are coming. This is sure way of telling the general — now golfing potential customers that this is a poor field. There are many "stars" coming. Apparently Matt Coss does not appreciate the 156 golfers playing. "The show goes on," is a lousy way to encourage attendance.
I have attended every tournament from the very first tournament where the winner got $5,000. Now it is over $1,000,000. I encourage the public to come and see many "stars," many experienced and lots of new young "stars."
Hopefully you can find a sports writer to cover the John Deere Classic rather than Coss so there will be no more disparaging bylines and headlines.
Steve Stephens
Bettendorf