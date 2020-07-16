Letter: Start school online

Dear school superintendents:

As a retired school superintendent, I realize what a difficult position that you are in. Having worked with several of you, I also know how brilliant, caring and creative most of you and your staffs are.

I plead with you to have the courage to start school online. We know in-person is best, but teachers spending all of their time enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols would make effective classroom instruction totally impossible.

Please use your technology tools to start school online. You have creative, intelligent and caring people working for you. It will be very hard. Still, effective online instruction is an established fact in much of the business world.

Truly courageous leaders know that it is better to look foolish to the uninformed than to ignore science and statistic probabilities and act as a genuine fool.

Starting school on-campus in the middle of a pandemic is not the sign of an intelligent, educated mind.

Some will say what about sports, meals, special education. and babysitting. You will find answers. You won't find answers to lost lives due to on-campus school starting in August.