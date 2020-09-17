Letter: Start with respect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Turning from God and lack of respect for other people, their property and lack of respect for those in authority has lead to so much unrest and turmoil in our country.

Some running for public office say they will work for greater respect and dignity of all people. Wise choices must be made by our leaders and all U.S. citizens in order to achieve this goal for all and not just a few.

Killing over 63 million innocent unborn children over the last 47+ years doesn't show dignity and respect for all. Many still don't acknowledge the damage it has done to women, families and society as a whole. Then some say it's OK to kill babies right after birth, euthanize the elderly, kill the terminally ill and those who have special needs because we decide they are inconvenient or cannot contribute to society. If we do not respect life at its beginning and the lives of the most vulnerable, will we then show respect to someone whose skin is a different color, or is a different nationality or religion?

Each one of us must help bring that respect and dignity to each person no matter what stage of life they are in, what health condition they are experiencing or what they look like. Most importantly pray. In 2 Chronicles Jesus says if we humble ourselves, pray, seek his face and turn from evil he will heal our land.