Letter:Startups can be tough

For years, universities have touted how their alumni networks benefit graduates. Recently, Professor Garfinkel of Iowa University decided to see how powerful those networks are for startup founders.

Is that alumni factor real?

The professor and his co-authors found that there is a 21.8% greater likelihood of a deal happening when the founder and the investor share an alma mater. Investors and entrepreneurs shared an alma mater in one-third of venture deals.

Researchers studied startups with founders from 543 universities. Control factors affecting early-stage financing such as physical distance between investor and entrepreneur, and school quality were considered.

When investors and entrepreneurs shared a university connection, early-stage startups got 19% more funding ($3.15 million) and a chance of an IPO was 30% higher, according to the study.

The quality of the school was measured by SAT scores. Alums from top-ranked schools secured more deals. But alumni connections helped entrepreneurs more when they came from lower-ranked schools, researchers say.

Ergo, for entrepreneurs, forming alumni connections is important, especially during the initial stage of getting a company off the ground.

Mike Steffen

Moline