I recently read the letter to the editor “Upset with hunter who killed a bobcat.” I believe she was referring to a female mountain lion weighing approximately 110 lbs.

There is a trapping and hunting season for bobcats, despite these animals being fairly limited. The earlier piece describing the incident involving the mountain lion indicated that the DNR had been keeping track of the animal and it was not presenting a problem.

While one can wonder whether this area is suitable for these animals, occasionally they wander into the state. Rather than discharge them by shooting them with an AR 15 through a night scope the DNR can address their presence when necessary.

At some point the DNR and state will need to address the taking of these unique animals and address whether they deserve limited protection. I’m not sure why they have not done so. Anyone who has had the opportunity to observe a mountain lion in its natural setting will be profoundly influenced by what this animal adds to our natural world.

Robert J. McGee

Fulton, Ill.