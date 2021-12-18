Letter: State of delusion

In Iowa we have a Republican government majority. We also have a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Many Iowans rely on state and federal aid for healthcare, housing or rental assistance and the food stamp program. These are all known as social programs that are helping the folks who are the "working poor." The Republican Party claims that the Democrats are creating more social programs and are leading the country toward socialism.
The GOP refuses to raise the minimum wage, so which party is really leading us down the path to socialism??
If Iowans were making say $15 per hour, we would have fewer people requiring state and federal assistance. Less welfare equals less socialism.
Also, if folks make more money, they pay more in taxes, and that puts more money into state coffers.
In Iowa our government is making things worse for the folks who call Iowa home. If we keep voting for this GOP socialism our state will become known as the state of delusion.
Dave Fuller
Davenport