What does it take for Americans to wake up and stop allowing "Big Brother Government" make decisions for us that are both ignorant and self-serving to their struggle to maintain power!

Chinese air balloons, gas stoves, open borders, cultural erosion, NPR, spending our money! Biden's State of the Union address was the most condescending to all Americans that I have ever experienced by any president.

Biden is the catalyst for providing the line of demarcation for dividing the Great USA and continues to be oblivious of the ideas he is advocating for all of us. Biden has not told the truth and talks out of both sides of his mouth and touts the business of racism as the cause of all our troubles; not true!

When you defund the police, open borders, waste tons of money to his stupid causes and never show the American taxpayer exact documentation for the money spent to help the poor, dilapidated neighborhoods, the homeless, illegal immigrants, environment craziness and much more you get what you vote for today and tomorrow.

I speak for myself, and I am so very tired, frustrated, mad, tired of dealing with the ignorance of government, tired of getting the shaft from extreme left and their cause to punish those who don't embrace its broad-brush agenda and much more! Yes, it's my opinion, my thoughts, that probably will fall on deaf ears! Nothing new but remember, "what goes around, comes around!"

Tim Flemming

Davenport