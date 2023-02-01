Letter: State requirements should follow private school funding

As a previous Davenport School Board member and parent of Davenport school alumni, I have watched with great interest the Iowa legislature's continued attacks on public school funding. With the recent passage of legislation that allows funding to move from public schools to private schools, I ask the following questions:

Like public schools: Are private schools required to accept all students and provide IEPs for kids that need them? Are private schools required to abide by spending authority regulations? Are private schools required to provide all the same state and federal testing and requirements? What about ADA requirements and safety measures? If private schools are going to be provided with public funding, then they should be required to meet all the same requirements as public schools. Otherwise, the playing fields are not equal.