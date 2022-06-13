Letter: Stats lie

All statistics lie. The biggest lie is that we know the truth when we know the stat. But what do the numbers include, exclude? Who took the data? How was it gathered, counted? Anyone doubting the 2020 election results must also doubt all other data. A certain storm affects 30 million people; 400 million guns in America; what do those really mean? Using "million" apparently proves that something is better or worse or bigger, more threatening. We must remember that the writer is using stats to lead us to a desired conclusion. The data itself isn't the truth; it's simply another adjective to persuade us. A June 5 letter argues against gun control, since "no specific law" would have prevented the Uvalde shooting. He states, "as many as 2.5 million times each year, Americans protect themselves with their guns." How about an array of new laws to reign in guns from dangerous people. How many of those 2.5M Americans were "dangerous people;" how many used AR-15 to protect themselves. This ain't 1776. We need new laws.