Letter: Statues and military bases

Recently, in the news we have heard about statues and monuments being torn down and destroyed. These famous individuals from our history were filled with graffiti, pulled down and tools were used to desecrate images of U.S. history.

When I was in the U.S Army, I served for a time in Fort Lee (Petersburg) Virginia. That was in 1969 and I had no idea that Robert E. Lee was anymore than a general in the Confederate army that lost to the northern states thanks to President Abraham Lincoln. During that time there were other forts named after famous Confederate generals, such as Fort Bragg (home of the 101st Airborne) North Carolina and Fort Jackson, Mississippi.

My point is that this summer I watched the statues of Christopher Columbus, in Baltimore, Minneapolis, Waterbury, Connecticut, and South Carolina, being pulled down and destroyed.

If this isn't the sign of the times, God help them and us all! Why honor them and forgive them for what they have done.

If there is no Columbus Day, October 12, 2020, the government will be open, the banks will be open and we will receive our mail.

Dennis Young

Rock Island

