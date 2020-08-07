Letter: Stay focused

I was saddened to read that the Davenport Police union attacked our Civil Rights Commission, and specifically its director, saying the "narrative surrounding police must stop being perpetuated by the opinion of spiteful individuals and must instead be evaluated by facts."

The narrative surrounding police should come in part from people who have been negatively impacted by police. I would hope the police would want to learn more about this if they really wanted to improve, and I would ask them to listen.

Let us evaluate the facts. I had been on the Davenport Community Advisory Panel (DCAP) for a number of years that examined racial profiling. Each year the data showed that police did racially profile people of color.

In 2017, the police chief and the mayor at the time wanted to stop studying racial profiling. After many discussions with DCAP, they agreed to do the study for 2017 and 2018 and we would reassess future years based on the results.

To date we have not seen publicly the results of those studies. Why are they hiding them?