Letter: Stay home

I am a stay-at-home person, meaning I only go out for essentials, walking my dog, or to go on car rides.

The Saturday after the Iowa governor opened 77 counties, this is what I saw from the safety of my car:

I saw a big hardware store parking lot full.

People were parking at the gasoline station to go into the store.

I saw more airplanes going in and out of the airport than I saw in a week.

I saw a neighbor visiting with family guests from out of county with no social distancing.

I saw many people without masks who weren't taking precautions.

I saw an average of 15 cars at major intersections, many with out of county plates.

I saw a news report of an open dine-in restaurant waitress saying they were following the rules. But then the waitress, with no mask or gloves, sits down with two people from a closed county.

Iowans are not following common sense practices or being smart as the governor said they would. This is a highly contagious disease with asymptomatic conditions, meaning you can have it and don't know it and pass it to others.

Please stay home.