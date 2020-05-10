Letter: Stay home

I am a stay-at-home person, meaning I only go out for essentials, walking my dog, or to go on car rides.
The Saturday after the Iowa governor opened 77 counties, this is what I saw from the safety of my car:
I saw a big hardware store parking lot full.
People were parking at the gasoline station to go into the store.
I saw more airplanes going in and out of the airport than I saw in a week.
I saw a neighbor visiting with family guests from out of county with no social distancing.
I saw many people without masks who weren't taking precautions.
I saw an average of 15 cars at major intersections, many with out of county plates.
I saw a news report of an open dine-in restaurant waitress saying they were following the rules. But then the waitress, with no mask or gloves, sits down with two people from a closed county.
Iowans are not following common sense practices or being smart as the governor said they would. This is a highly contagious disease with asymptomatic conditions, meaning you can have it and don't know it and pass it to others.
Please stay home.
Save the front line workers and us.
Let's end this sooner than later. Stay home.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!