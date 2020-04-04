Letter: Stay home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently issued a "stay at home" order for Illinois residents, except essential workers. Well, what are these golfers from Illinois doing over here (Please see the April 1 article in this newspaper). They should be home, as ordered.

Granted, a nice sunny day calls for people to be outdoors, but I don't think anyone should be out there. Oh, yes, they say they are all keeping at least six feet apart, but I doubt it.

Can't people get it through their heads that one of the best ways to slow this down is to stay home. It's been proven.

I also believe that our governor should act likewise. Iowa is in good shape so far, so let's act before it's too late and keep it that way. Stay safe and healthy. Stay home.

Don Schutter

Davenport

