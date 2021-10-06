Letter: Stay vigilant

"Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing". (Jon Stewart Mill).

In "Lord of the Rings," Frodo said he wished he had not been burdened with the burden his challenge.

"So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us," responded Gandalf.

Indeed, do we wish to not trust our own judgment, and instead, let it slide to an "expert" simply because they have a white coat or a dark robe on. We simply "turn the other cheek" (it evens up the scars), while these criminals continue to abuse us. And now they're coming after our children? Of course, these crooks wouldn't be able to do what they do without the "order followers" compliance. (You know who you are.)

I urge the readers to Google the "Milgram Experiment," to see the control these powers that shouldn't be have over ordinary people.

The veil is being lifted and the "Cabal" is frightened. Just like a cornered yyena, they become more dangerous as the walls close in.

Stay vigilant.