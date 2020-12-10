Letter: Stealing an election

As we have recently seen in the news, Rita Hart, who after a fair and transparent recount process, lost the race in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Now, Hart has decided to bypass the Iowa legal process and is going directly to Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats in an effort to steal this election from Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

I am an Iowan, and I am outraged by Hart’s decision to forgo the legal process of Iowa’s judicial system in favor of an appeal to the House of Representatives, led by her own party. If Hart wanted a fair and unbiased process, she would have appealed to state courts, not partisan Washington, D.C., politicians. On Nov. 3, we made our voices heard and we elected Dr. Miller-Meeks. We cannot let nearly 400,000 votes from the 2nd District be overturned by the vote of one Californian: Nancy Pelosi.