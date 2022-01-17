Letter: Step back

A new movement is being formed, one that would change our custom of driving on the right side to the left. Its not waiting for a day when we would all change: instead, they advocate that all true believers begin immediately to do this. They admit many crashes will be inevitable, but they are willing to make this sacrifice in order to achieve their goal. (This is nonsense, of course, but no more nonsensical than the tide of lies and twisted half-truths that pour daily from Fox News and social media.)

Democracy is fragile: News we read and hear and see daily provides us constantly with examples. We, too, have had breakdowns, most notably when the Civil War began, and now we are approaching another. The beliefs of many of our voters are as dangerous and as ill-considered as the "conspiracy" mentioned above.

A large portion of our citizenry supports a man who has shown his incompetence time after time, broken our laws, written and unwritten, initiated the attack on our Capitol and told countless lies: a man who has worked with an enemy nation to accomplish his goals and who has converted one of our political parties into his own plaything. And many of us believe there is some kind of weird force threatening us: a force as real as Santa Claus.