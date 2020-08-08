Letter: Step up

The HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, has been sitting in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lap for more than 2 1/2 months. Yet as the virus spread and the economic situation got worse, McConnell opted to do nothing for working people in Iowa.

The relief package proposed by McConnell on July 27 is $2 trillion short and 73 days late. The bill drastically reduces unemployment benefits that thousands of Iowa families, laid off through no fault of our own, are relying on right now as a lifeline. And during a time when millions of working people are without a job, health care or retirement security, the package also includes a bill from Sen. Mitt Romney that fast-tracks Social Security and Medicare cuts.

Time is running out for families and communities in Iowa. I am calling on Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to step up and show what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis: The Senate must pass the HEROES Act.

Brad D. Greve

President

USW Local 105

Donahue, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0