Letter: Step up

I serve on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. The depth of my disappointment in the majority of the members of the Davenport City Council runs deep. During the past summer, as the streets of cities across the nation were filled with peaceful protesters calling for a national reckoning on racial injustice, there were many, including many in the Davenport city government, who echoed those calls.

Were such expressions just the popular sentiments of the moment? Now, in the dead of winter, where are those voices? Where are those on our city council willing to work to end systemic racism in Davenport?

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission has turned to our city council to help us fulfill our mission. The statistics that Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey presented to the council speak for themselves. Compared to other civil rights commissions in Iowa, ours is understaffed, with a significantly higher case load.

We asked for the funding to expand our staff so we can better serve the cause of civil rights in Davenport. Sadly, our request seems to have fallen on deaf ears. I wish to thank council members Pat Peacock, Marion Meginnis, Ben Jobgen and Mayor Mike Matson for their principled stand in support of the work of the civil rights commission.

It is time for their colleagues on the Davenport City Council to step up and do their part to make Davenport a city where the rights of all of its residents are respected and protected.

Rabbi Henry Jay Karp

Davenport

