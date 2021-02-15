Letter: Step up

Step up
I serve on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. The depth of my disappointment in the majority of the members of the Davenport City Council runs deep. During the past summer, as the streets of cities across the nation were filled with peaceful protesters calling for a national reckoning on racial injustice, there were many, including many in the Davenport city government, who echoed those calls.
Were such expressions just the popular sentiments of the moment? Now, in the dead of winter, where are those voices? Where are those on our city council willing to work to end systemic racism in Davenport?
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission has turned to our city council to help us fulfill our mission. The statistics that Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey presented to the council speak for themselves. Compared to other civil rights commissions in Iowa, ours is understaffed, with a significantly higher case load.
We asked for the funding to expand our staff so we can better serve the cause of civil rights in Davenport. Sadly, our request seems to have fallen on deaf ears.
I wish to thank council members Pat Peacock, Marion Meginnis, Ben Jobgen and Mayor Mike Matson for their principled stand in support of the work of the civil rights commission.
It is time for their colleagues on the Davenport City Council to step up and do their part to make Davenport a city where the rights of all of its residents are respected and protected.
Rabbi Henry Jay Karp
Davenport
Growing Silvis
I have been acquainted with Jim Grafton for the last 12 years. The one thing that has always stood out is his professionalism and ability to handle all situations calmly and with respect for the Silvis citizen. Since he has been the city administrator/public works director, his main focus has been to grow the city.
It is pretty obvious when you drive into Silvis from any direction. Jim has attracted developers that are doers. He has seen over 615 new homes built, 52 façade grants awarded to Silvis businesses that generated numerous investments in our downtown.
Grafton also assisted 59 new business starts, three new parks, annexation of 185 acres; every park shelter and restroom in our parks have been replaced, along with a new fire station, new fire trucks, a new police station, a remodel of our library.
Every bit of this was done with Jim Grafton’s hard work and determination. All this was done without raising the tax rate in the city, but he has raised the reserves and over $5 million in grants.
Grafton has earned the admiration and respect of his peers and elected officials within the Quad City area. I ask that you vote for him on Feb. 23 to be the next mayor of the City of Silvis.
Jim Nelson
Silvis
Reopen our schools
The lockdowns during the deadly pandemic are killing jobs and businesses and a good education.
The combative measures we as a nation have taken have brought our economy to a grinding halt. In addition to unacceptable unemployment rates and overworked food bank employees, we have students starving for a good education.
Open our schools, Gov. Pritzker!
Not only have our students been robbed of academics but also their social skills.
School is an environment where children can interact, grow, and develop.
Our students are missing out on social activities like sporting events and dances. The relationships they develop and friends they make will last a lifetime. A terrible loss.
Open up our schools, Gov. Pritzker!
Some of these high schoolers cannot come to terms with their solitary confinement. Teenage suicides have risen to a frightening level in America. In Clark County, Nevada, 18 students died by suicide during a 9-month lockdown.
Programs like GoGuardian Beacon, which monitor student writings on district-issued iPads, generated 3,100+ suicide alerts from June to October 2020.
Not all young people have the best home lives. For them, school is a refuge from an abusive environment.
Also, the nutritional meals provided at school are lifesavers for many of our youth.
Open up our schools, Gov. Pritzker!
The policy of keeping schools closed needs to be re-evaluated. This pandemic is more than a physical health crisis. It has affected our mental and academic health, too.
Mike Steffen
Moline