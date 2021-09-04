Letter: Stepping up

Over 11 days this past May, the Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, fired over 4,000 rockets, most paid for by the Islamic Republic of Iran, towards Israel, trying to kill as many Jews as possible. These attacks constitute war crimes and uncivilized behavior on steroids.
Whereas 680 of these rockets misfired and exploded inside Gaza, killing 90-plus fellow Palestinians, over 3,500 rockets entered Israeli air space, many falling in cities and villages causing deaths, injuries and destruction to Israeli Jews, Christians and Muslims alike. Tens of thousands of Israelis had to spend days in crowded bomb shelters.
Fortunately, many in the Quad Cities have again stepped up big time to help Israel recover from these attacks, demonstrating truly civilized behavior.
Centering on an emergency challenge grant from the Goldstein Family Foundation, over $16,000 was raised by Jews and Christians to help.
These funds are now being personally distributed by the Jewish Agency of Israel directly to the families most adversely affected, both physically and psychologically, from Palestinian terrorism. Of special significance is that help is also being given to newly-arrived Jewish immigrants from Ethiopia whose first days in the Holy Land were spent trying to escape death and destruction.
On behalf of the Jewish community of the Quad Cities, we would to say in Hebrew to those who gave generously: "Todah. Am Yisrael Chai" — Thank you. The Nation of Israel Lives.
Allan G. Ross
Executive Director
Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities