Letter: Steps to curb inflation

Catherine Rampell is correct that the pandemic’s waning has lent fuel to fire inflation (Nov. 19 column). But she is wrong that Biden’s policies aren’t pushing inflation higher and hurting Americans. Inflation reduces our standard of living and hits the least well-off the hardest because they spend a higher percentage of income on necessities.
Consumers with money spend it on goods, which the writer notes are in short supply. As she correctly states: "[h]igher demand + constrained supply = shortages and price spikes". Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar spending on infrastructure and welfare is no different; eventually the money impacts the economy.
The author cites actions that can be taken by the president to attack inflation, then claims they would have negligible effect. What she fails to mention is that harmful actions already taken could be reversed, starting with energy policy. The president has increased the cost of oil and gas. Increasing the cost of oil and gas raises prices throughout the economy, particularly when demand is soaring as the pandemic reins loosen.
Biden cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline, slowed the process to lease public lands and waters for oil and gas extraction, sought a ban on fracking, and put the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge off limits. To use the author’s logic: constrained oil supply + increased oil demand = price inflation. Meanwhile, government is rushing headlong into ‘green’ technology.
Reversing energy policy would have the added benefit of keeping the president from further begging OPEC to ship more oil over the ocean.
Martin Connor
Bettendorf