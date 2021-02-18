Letter: Stick to the middle

When I watch the news, it seems that all I hear are the loud mouths on the two extremes venting on the issue of the day. At the same time, the sane people in the middle quietly show up for work every day and basically do the heavy lifting that keeps our country running.

The politicians on both sides are afraid to do anything that will upset their base. Why? Both bases are so locked into their beliefs that they are not going anywhere. A smart politician (I know, that doesn't sound right) should cater to the needs of the people in the middle because they will decide the election. It makes more sense to me to stay close to the middle and be able to cherry pick ideas from either left or right that appeal to me. But, rather than doing that, we pick an extreme and when that doesn't work out we don't make small adjustments, we whip the wheel all the way to the left or all the way to the right and hope for the best.