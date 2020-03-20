Letter: Stick to your promise

As talk of economic uncertainty continues, there are some bright areas for Iowa. A study released this month, commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, found that the state's biofuel production contributed over $5 billion to Iowa's economy in 2019. For perspective, the entire state budget is around $7.5 billion for 2020.

Right now, unfortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending the wrong signals to farm families and rural communities which the president has promised to support. We cannot afford to allow oil lobbyists to succeed in undermining the RFS and destroying this critical industry and economic driver in Iowa.

Recently, several small refinery exemptions (SREs), granted by the EPA, have been struck down by the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. They ruled them an illegal "abuse of discretion." This is welcome news and needs to be applied nationwide, but the administration is considering appealing the court’s decision.

The EPA has waived more than four billion gallons over the past three years – this has to stop. It’s time for this administration to inject some certainty into agriculture and stick to its commitments.

Bob Bowman

DeWitt

