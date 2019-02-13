With all respect, the minimum wage legislation is not the first or last attack on Illinois businesses of the Quad Cities. Sales tax, property taxes, gas tax, school taxes have been for decades greater than in Iowa.
Just last night I joined three others for dinner out in Iowa and the dining tax in Iowa for our night was 30 percent less than would have been charged at an Illinois restaurant. We filled up with gas on our trip back to Illinois and paid no sales tax and no city gas tax on our fuel purchase in Iowa.
The chamber continues to proclaim we are one community, but we are still divided wider than the Mississippi River.
David A. Requet
Rock Island