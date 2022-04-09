Letter: Still open

I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca Cola and Starbucks have pulled out. What makes Deere so much more important to the world?

The almighty dollar has to be the major reason as Deere equipment can be moved around from other countries without giving money to the Russian economy. As a country, the U.S. needs to halt Russia's economy and Deere needs to tighten its belt to assist in this process.

People in the U.S. have been quoted as saying they will pay a little more for gas if it helps Ukraine and the world defeat Russian aggression. Deere needs to step up and do the same. Close the plant in Orenburg, Russia.

Steve Sachtleben

Bettendorf

