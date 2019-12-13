Letter: Still the evil empire

Ukraine is fighting for survival. Russia has invaded its east. Fighting is ongoing with casualties weekly. The interval in which President Trump held back military aid during his attempt to get the president of Ukraine to announce an investigation of a possible presidential opponent in 2020 was a window of opportunity for Russia to roll massive military force into all Ukraine, taking the entire nation.

That scenario posed a security threat to all Americans. If Putin is enabled to take back the Ukraine, which it held until 1991, he would be incentivized to strike at other nations that Russia (as the Soviet Union) held prior to 1991. These include several members of NATO, whose Article 5 binds all members to defend.

Thus, for example, if Russia invaded the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), which Putin slavers to get back, then the United States would be at war with its worst nightmare, the world’s other most nuclear-armed state, Russia.

President Reagan called it "the evil empire." We must not forget that, even as our partisan bickering tends to obscure and veil this existential threat to these United States.

Gary Heath

Clinton

